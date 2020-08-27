Da Nang receives support from donors in COVID-19 fight
A large number of businesses, collectives and individuals have continued to provide money, medical equipment and food to Da Nang through the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee to support the central city in fighting COVID-19 pandemic.
Providing rice to needy people in Da Nang (Photo: VNA)
Da Nang (VNA) – A large number of businesses, collectives and individuals have continued to provide money, medical equipment and food to Da Nang through the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee to support the central city in fighting COVID-19 pandemic.
The America Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (AmCham) presented the city with medical equipment valued at 550 million VND (23,769 USD).
The VinaCapital Group and VinaCapita Foundation gave Da Nang 13,000 face masks, 6,300 protective clothes, face shields and hand sanitisers.
Meanwhile, the Vietnam Tennis Federation also donated 1,500 protective clothes and 42,500 medical face masks with a total value of 128 million VND to the city.
Addressing a ceremony on August 26 to receive the gifts, Vice President of VFF Committee of Da Nang Duong Dinh Lieu thanked the donors for their support, which he described as the strong encouragement for the city to overcome the pandemic and resume normal life for locals.
He said that from July 27 to August 21, the VFF Committees at all levels of Da Nang received more than 51 billion VND (2.2 million VND) in cash, medical equipment and necessities from donors across the country.
Lieu affirmed that all assistance provided by donors have been allocated in a timely and effective way to pandemic prevention and control forces and needy people.
Vietnam’s 99 days of no recorded community infections and only imported cases ended on July 25 when Patient 416 was confirmed in Da Nang, leading to the discovery of several hundred local infections connected to this outbreak in the central coastal city./.