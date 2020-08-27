Society Hanoi schools to hold streamlined school-year opening ceremony The Department of Education and Training of Hanoi has required local schools to hold short and solemn opening ceremonies for the new school year to both create a jubilant atmosphere for students and ensure observance of epidemic control measures.

Society New decree on administrative fines in border management Individuals who commit administrative violations in national border management and protection will face a maximum fine of 50 million VND (2,160 USD) under a newly-issued decree.