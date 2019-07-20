Forty-seven companies in the central city of Da Nang participate in a recruitment festival on July 20 where they fill more than 1,500 job vacancies. (Photo: VNA)



– Forty-seven companies in the central city of Da Nang participated in a recruitment festival on July 20 where they filled more than 1,500 job vacancies.The recruitment day was co-organised by the municipal Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union, Da Nang Vocational Training College and Save the Children, attracting a large number of students from local vocational schools.At the event, the recruiters interviewed the student candidates and consulted them on how to prepare resumes.Speaking at the event, Vice Secretary of the Da Nang HCM Communist Youth Union Nguyen Manh Dung said the festival provided students an opportunity to explore the manpower market and demands of employers so that they can orient themselves on the future career path.It was also a chance for the young people to look for a job suitable to their ability and competence and improve their communication skills and confidence when being interviewed, he added.Rector of the Da Nang Vocational Training College Phan Van Son said the event is an opportunity for the college to receive feedback from the students and especially, employers in a bid to develop relevant curriculum, programmes and approach to satisfy demand of the market. –VNA