Business Remittances to HCM City up 10 percent in Q1 Overseas remittances to Ho Chi Minh City rose 10 percent year-on-year to 1.45 billion USD in the first quarter of 2021, according to the municipal Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs.

Business Hanoi to receive handover of Cat Linh - Ha Dong metro line The Ministry of Transport plans to hand over the Cat Linh - Ha Dong metro project to Hanoi after the checking, calculation, and receipt of dossiers, documents, and assets are completed.

Business Workshop seeks ways to overcome COVID-19 impacts Assisting people who lost their jobs in both formal and informal sectors should be the top priority in helping the nation to overcome COVID-19 impacts, experts said at a workshop held in Hanoi on March 31 to discuss solutions to post-pandemic recovery.

Business Plenty of room remains for growth of consumer credit market: Insiders Though Vietnam’s outstanding consumer credit almost tripled over the last decade, its share of total outstanding loans is yet to keep pace with that of its regional nations. There is plenty room for improvement in the time to come, industry insiders have said.