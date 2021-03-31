Da Nang restarts 1.5 billion USD resort mega-project
The Lang Van resort and entertainment project will span nearly 1,000 ha at the foot of Hai Van Pass in the northern reaches of Da Nang. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) -
The Lang Van resort and entertainment project will span nearly 1,000 ha at the foot of Hai Van Pass in the northern reaches of the central coastal city and is expected to further boost local tourism.
An in principle agreement was signed in 2011 between the Da Nang city People’s Committee and developer Vinpearl JSC, a member of conglomerate VinGroup, on the construction of the project, which was then delayed for multiple reasons.
Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Le Trung Chinh said the Lang Van complex is situated at a location significant in terms of natural resources, culture, and security and defence.
He urged the developer to pay great attention to these elements to ensure the harmonious and sustainable development of not only Lien Chieu district but also the city as a whole./.