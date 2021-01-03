Da Nang resumes night activities on Han River hinh anh 1Boat tour on Da Nang's Han River at night (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – The central city of Da Nang offered 2,000 tickets free of charge on the first two days of the year for locals and tourists to take part in a travel tour held in the city’s iconic Han River at night.

The programme was designed to celebrate the 2021 New Year and restart waterway tourism activities at night, after a halt triggered by COVID-19, creating momentum for domestic tourism development, said Deputy Director of the city’s Department of Tourism Nguyen Xuan Binh.

Fifteen boats sailed simultaneously at 8 pm and the tour lasted for more than one hour. Musical performance was staged before departure.

Nearly 1,000 people joined the tour on the first evening of the year.

A host of cultural activities were also held across the central city’s public locations to mark the New Year holiday./.

