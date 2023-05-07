Society 69th anniversary of Dien Bien Phu Victory: French veterans hold love for Vietnam President of the National Association of Former Prisoners of Indochina (ANAPI) Gen. Philippe de Maleissye has showed the clumps of soil and rocks he had brought back from his recent trip to Vietnam, which were taken from Hill A1, the site of some of the fiercest fights in the Dien Bien Phu campaign, while talking with Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Paris.

Society 69th anniversary of Dien Bien Phu victory: historic triumph, aspirations of era 69 years ago in the heart of the Muong Thanh valley, the flag “Determined to fight, Determined to win" of the Vietnam People's Army flew on the roof of the General De Castries’ bunker, marking the victory of the Dien Bien Phu campaign.

Society Efforts needed to help Vietnamese herbs go global On the global map of herbs, Vietnam is assessed to possess a diverse source and its proportion of rare and precious natural medicinal herbs remain quite high, said Tran Minh Ngoc, deputy head of the Ministry of Health’s traditional medicine management department.

Society Five cars, 19 motorbikes burned at Hanoi parking area Five cars and 19 motorbikes were burned at a parking area on Tran Quoc Hoan street, Hanoi’s Cau Giay district, at 13:00 on May 6.