Da Nang, RoK city agree on culture, education exchange
School students from central Da Nang City will join a cultural exchange programme in Uiwang City, Gyeonggi, the Republic of Korea in October following a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on co-operation and friendship signed between the city’s Hai Chau district and Uiwang City in last week.
Chairman of Hai Chau District Le Thu Gia Thanh said the first group of secondary school students from the city will take part in a cultural festival and friendship exchange to be held in Uiwang City this October.
Thanh said the district had signed a MoU on cooperation in culture and friendship from 2021, but the cultural exchange programme had been suspended by the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said the cultural programme will form part of a series of cooperation events between the two cities and people of the two countries in the coming time.
Also on the RoK trip, the Da Nang-based Dong A University and Kaywon University of Art & Design agreed on educational co-operation consisting of an exchange programme among students and lecturers of the two universities in 2024.
The two universities will boost fashion design, a garment industry internship programme, digital marketing, multi-media communications and information technology.
Kaywon University of Art & Design is the sixth university from the RoK to sign a cooperation agreement with Dong A University in education and high-quality human resources training.
Da Nang also plans to build tour links between Jeju Island, Incheon, Seoul and other localities, including UNESCO-recognised world heritages Phong Nha-Ke Bang, Hue Monuments Complex, Hoi An ancient town and My Son Sanctuary in central Vietnam.
In the past year, Da Nang and Gyeongsan city of the RoK also signed an MoU for the cosmetic industry and tourism development.
The city will host the Vietnam-RoK culture exchange festival at Bien Dong (East Sea) Park this September.
HanaTour company of the RoK and the city’s tourism promotion centre hosted an Instagram photo contest, ‘Da Nang in My Heart’, for Koreans living in Vietnam and abroad last year.
Tourists from the RoK account for 55.4% of international tourists in Da Nang with 1.8 million in 2019.
The Consulate General of the RoK in Da Nang also organised the K-Food Festival event for Vietnamese teams in Quang Nam, Quang Ngai, Thua Thien-Hue and Da Nang.
Tourism promotion between Vietnam's central region and cities of the RoK was also organised by the Korea Tourism Organisation (KTO) in Vietnam in recent years.
Korea airlines including Asiana Airlines, Jeju Air, Jin Air, Air Busan, Air Seoul and Tway Air have been resuming their air service from Busan, Seoul, Deagu and Cheong Ju to Da Nang from last year./.