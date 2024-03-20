Society “Happy Vietnam” photo, video contest launched The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC), in collaboration with the Vietnam Association of Photographic Artists and relevant agencies, launched the “Happy Vietnam” photo and video contest for this year on March 20, in response to the International Day of Happiness.

Society Vietnamese university gets FIBAA accreditation The National Economics University (NEU) has received a certificate from Foundation for International Business Administration Accreditation (FIBAA) for meeting its educational institution quality standards.

Society VNU-Hanoi, Huyndai Motor sign training pact In a move to bolster engineering and technology education, Vietnam National University (VNU), Hanoi and Hyundai Motor Company (HMC) on March 19 signed a cooperation agreement on human resources development.