Secretary of Da Nang city's Party Committee Nguyen Van Quang (right) meets Consul General of Japan on January 16. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – Secretary of Da Nang city's Party Committee Nguyen Van Quang on January 16 urged the Consuls General of China, Japan, Laos, and Russia to further promote investment of businesses in their countries into the central city of Vietnam.

During a meeting with the consuls general in the city, Quang said that Vietnam’s central region, particularly Da Nang, has advantages in attracting investment including abundant human resources, available preferential policies, industrial parks, and high-tech zones.

Currently, Da Nang wants to attract investment in the fields of tourism, high technology, and information technology, in line with the global development trend.

China's Consul General in Da Nang city Dong Biyou (left) gives a present to Da Nang city Party Committee Nguyen Van Quang. (Photo: VNA)

The official said the city is committed to creating favourable conditions, simplifying administrative procedures, and providing support for foreigners and international businesses that are living and working in the city.

He expressed his hope that the Consuls General will continue to coordinate with local agencies in organising cultural exchanges.

Consul General of the Lao PDR in Da Nang Souphanh Hadaoheuang (fourth from left) meets the city's Party leader Nguyen Van Quang on January 16. (Photo: VNA)

For their part, the Consuls Generals extended new year wishes to the city's leaders and congratulated the city for its achievements in socio-economic recovery and development in 2022.

They pledged to continue to promote bilateral cooperation between Vietnam and their countries, as well as the connection between Da Nang and localities in their countries./.