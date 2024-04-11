Vice Chairman of the Da Nang city People’s Committee Tran Chi Cuong (right) receives French Ambassador to Vietnam Olivier Brochet on April 10. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – Da Nang wants to promote cooperation with French partners in various fields, particularly tourism and port development, said Vice Chairman of the city People’s Committee Tran Chi Cuong while he received French Ambassador to Vietnam Olivier Brochet on April 10.

Cuong also said he hopes that the diplomat will help attract French investors to study and seek business opportunities in the city as well as support cultural and people-to-people exchanges between the two peoples.

Da Nang will support and create favourable conditions for foreign businesses and investors, including French ones, to invest, live and work in the city, he said, adding the French language is taught in schools in the city, and that authorities are calling on French investment in education and training.

Brochet said although the presence of French businesses is still modest in Da Nang, there will be many new developments shortly, especially in the fields of transportation and high technology.

He noted that Da Nang city has advantages in tourism and education, adding the coordination in engineering training between France and the Da Nang University of Science and Technology has yielded good results, providing important human resources to connect France with Da Nang in the future.

Brochet said he hopes that municipal authorities will continue to support and create favourable conditions for French companies and international training schools in Da Nang which will provide human resources to boost the bilateral cooperation.

In 2023, the city’s export turnover to France was 16 million USD and its import turnover from France, 15.5 million USD. By now, there have been 34 French investment projects in the city with a total investment capital of 25 million USD./.