The Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) is one of the biggest and most anticipated in Da Nang for domestic and international tourists. (Photo: danangfantasticity.com)

- After three years of interruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) will return to the central city next summer.The city People’s Committee is inviting enterprises and organisations to cooperate with local authorities on the event.Selected organisations will finance the cost of the DIFF 2023, which is estimated at about 150 billion VND (about 6 million USD).First held in 2008 to create a trademark for Da Nang’s tourism, the annual event helped the city win the title 'Asia's Leading Festival & Event Destination' at the World Travel Awards (WTA) in 2016. Not only presenting international friends with a dynamic image of Da Nang, the event also helps to confirm the city as a young, friendly, and developing destination. The festival is a major event to attract tourists, lengthening their stay in Vietnam.After the success of previous festivals, the municipal People's Committee wishes to collaborate with any qualified organisation or enterprise who can fully meet all the requirements to team up to host the event.Applications for the DIFF 2023 co-organisers should be sent directly to Da Nang’s Department of Culture and Sports before November 12, 2022.The festival is scheduled to take place from June 3, 2023 to July 8, 2023. The Han River port area will be the main location of the fireworks displays. A 17,000-seat grandstand will be set up at the venue for spectators.The event will feature stunning firework performances of eight teams, including seven international and one from Da Nang.Before the interruption, in 2019, during one month of the DIFF (from June 1 to July 6), Da nang greeted nearly 1 million tourists. The revenue of tourism enterprises was estimated at more than 3,244 billion VND (130,4 million USD)./.