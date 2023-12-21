Business Hong Kong official highlights potential of financial cooperation with Vietnam Hong Kong and Vietnam have numerous areas in which they could closely cooperate with each other, especially in professional financial services, Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury of Hong Kong Christopher Hui said following his trip to Vietnam from December 13-15.

Videos China gives green light to import of Vietnamese watermelon With the recent permission from Chinese authorities, watermelon has become the next farm produce of Vietnam to be exported to China via the official channel.

Business Malaysia media forecasts Vietnam’s bright medium-term outlook Malaysia’s digitalnewsasia.com on December 20 reported findings from consulting firm Oxford Economics’ recent research commissioned by the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW), saying that it offers a positive assessment of Vietnam's economy in 2023 and forecasts a bright outlook for a medium term.

Business VnEconomy announces top 50 cool products, services 2023 The Vietnam Economic Times (VnEconomy) held the Consumers’ Day and a ceremony to announce and honour the top 50 cool products and services 2023, as voted by consumers.