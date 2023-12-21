Da Nang seeks more cooperation opportunities with Russia
Secretary of Da Nang's Party Committee Nguyen Van Quang expressed his hope for stronger cooperation between the Vietnamese central city and Russia during his reception for Russian Ambassador to Vietnam Bezdetko Gennady Stepanovich on December 21.
Russian Ambassador to Vietnam Bezdetko Gennady Stepanovich (L) presents a gift to Secretary of Da Nang's Party Committee Nguyen Van Quang. (Photo: VNA)
The official briefed the ambassador on the socio-economic development of Da Nang, which has been projected to be the growth nucleus of the central key economic region.
Quang said Da Nang has enhanced foreign relations and international cooperation, adding it has established cooperative ties with 47 localities of 22 countries and territories worldwide.
The relationship between Vietnam and Russia is developing fruitfully, yet that between Da Nang and Russia remains limited given the potential and advantages of the two sides, he pointed out.
He suggested the ambassador pay more attention to investment, tourism and trade promotion, encourage investors to seek business opportunities in Da Nang, and promote cultural and people-to-people exchanges in the time ahead.
Quang also spoke highly of Russian projects in Da Nang, and noted his hope that the two sides will continue resolving difficulties facing investors.
For his part, Stepanovich lauded Da Nang’s role in Vietnam’s socio-economic development, and informed that there will be more Russian investors coming to the locality in the time ahead, suggesting local leaders facilitate their operations.
Da Nang has set up relations with a number of Russian localities like Yaroslavl, Nizhegorod and Briansk. It is now home to 10 FDI investment projects by Russia and its partners with total capital of about 3.7 million USD, mainly in lodging and catering services, and automobile production and assembly./.