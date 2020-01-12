Politics Late leading officer of voluntary army in Cambodia honoured A late leading officer of the Vietnamese voluntary soldiers in Cambodia has been posthumously honoured with a Cambodian Order in recognition of his contributions to the development of the friendship between the two countries.

Politics PM urges Ha Nam to make development breakthroughs Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on January 11 urged the northern province of Ha Nam to further carry forward its potential and advantages as a gateway of Hanoi capital city, and make breakthroughs in development.

Politics PM Phuc meets with former officials of central region Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc had a cordial meeting with former high-ranking officials of the central region in the central city of Da Nang on January 12, on the threshold of the traditional Lunar New Year, the biggest yearly festival in the country.

Politics Vietnamese, Japanese officials agree to push parliamentarian ties Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of its Organisation Commission Pham Minh Chinh on January 11 received visiting Secretary General of the Japanese Liberal Democratic Party Nikai Toshihiro.