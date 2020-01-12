Da Nang seeks stronger cooperation with Japan in various fields
Secretary of the Da Nang City Party Committee Truong Quang Nghia (right) hosts a reception on January 12 for Nikai Toshihiro, Secretary General of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) of Japan and Chairman of the Japan-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Alliance. (Photo: VNA)
Da Nang (VNA) – The central city of Da Nang will step up cooperation with its Japanese partners to promote investment, trade, tourism, education and cultural exchanges with the Japanese side, a municipal leader has said.
Secretary of the Da Nang City Party Committee Truong Quang Nghia hosted a reception on January 12 for Nikai Toshihiro, Secretary General of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) of Japan and Chairman of the Japan-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Alliance.
At the meeting, Nghia expressed his hope that Toshihiro will continue to assist Da Nang in implementing Lien Chieu Port project under the public-private partnership (PPP) model.
For his part, Toshihiro said the Japanese delegation, comprising 1,000 people, will enhance collaboration with Da Nang in such spheres as economy, culture and tourism.
The flow of Japanese tourists to Da Nang last year increased nearly 50 percent from 2018, and the number is likely to rise in the time ahead, he added.
Twenty one Japanese students in the delegation want to learn about Da Nang, he said, stressing that Japan is willing to welcome Da Nang students to the country.
Da Nang signed memoranda of understanding to establish official relations with four Japanese cities, and has had cooperative ties with more than 20 cities and provinces of Japan, according to the municipal Party Committee.
Japan is running over 190 projects worth about 900 million USD in Da Nang. More than 1,000 Da Nang students are learning the Japanese language at schools.
There are three direct air routes between Da Nang and Japan, and a total of 183,572 Japanese visited the city last year./.