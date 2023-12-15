The good results were attributed to a number of factors, including the tireless efforts of the municipal authorities, the local tourism sector and people as well.

The efforts have been recognized by foreign tourists and travel agencies. Most recently, Da Nang airport’s Terminal T2 received Welcome Chinese certification, becoming the first in Southeast Asia to receive the recognition.

The terminal has been awarded a Gold ranking, which is the highest among the three grades - Silk, Jade, Gold of the certificate issued by the Beijing-based research organisation China Tourism Academy under the China National Tourism Administration.

According to the Tourism Department, total number of visitors to the central beach city of Da Nang this year is estimated to exceed 7.4 million, doubling the figure in 2022 and equivalent to 93% of the figure in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out.

Total revenue from accommodation, catering and travel services is estimated at some 1.2 billion USD, a surge of 67% compared to 2022 and equivalent to 133% of the figure in 2019.

Da Nang has identified five key product groups to optimise the city's potential and advantages, including high-end cruise tourism; cultural and historical tourism; MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) tourism; urban tourism; and ecotourism./.

VNA