Travel Discovering My Son Sanctuary in Quang Nam The UNESCO-recognised My Son Sanctuary in the central province of Quang Nam is one of the most popular architectural complex of the Cham people and a famous tourist attraction in Vietnam.

Travel Traveling in Vietnam by train On July 20, 1885, the first train departed from Saigon and arrived in My Tho in the Mekong Delta, marking the birth of Vietnam’s railway industry and making it one of only a few countries with a modern railway network at that time. 137 years later, the railway network has a total length of 2,600 km, connecting residential areas and agricultural and industrial centres from the north to the south.

Travel Ambitious goal of 5 million foreign visitors reachable though tough The tourism sector’s target of welcoming 5 million foreign visitors and 60 million domestic tourists this year is ambitious, but still reachable, according to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism.

Travel Must-see UNESCO World Cultural Heritage Sites in Vietnam Boasting an array of stunning landscapes and vibrant festivals, Vietnam is a jackpot for those seeking to discover a kaleidoscope of culture.