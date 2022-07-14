Business Hoa Phat Group’s contribution to State budget up 42% in H1 Hoa Phat Group contributed nearly 7.4 trillion VND (315.97 million USD) to the State budget in the first half of 2022, rising 42% year on year and surpassing the entire 2020’s estimate, the conglomerate reported.

Business Japanese investors highly evaluate Hai Duong’s development potential Shigetoshi Aoyama, Executive Vice President of the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO), has lauded the northern Vietnamese province of Hai Duong’s potential for development at a trade and promotion conference held in Tokyo on July 13.