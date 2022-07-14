Da Nang steps up startup investment activities with Japanese partners
A virtual seminar took place in Da Nang on July 14 to discuss the connection for investment between the central city’s startup ecosystem and Japanese partners.
It gathered approximately 70 representatives from the Vietnam science and technology office in Japan’s Osaka prefecture, Japanese Business Association in Da Nang, Rainmaking Innovation Japan (RMIJ), and many sci-tech startups.
Participants focused their discussion on a series of topics, including the promotion of cooperation between the city and Japanese partners in organising startup-related seminars, programmes and training courses; as well as the development of startup and innovation ecosystem in accessing regional and international markets. They suggested solutions to perfect the legal corridor system and policies to attract investment capital during the integration period.
Vu Thi Bich Hau, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Science and Technology, said Da Nang and Japan are having great potential and opportunities for cooperation and investment.
The seminar is expected to step up investment linkages to help local startups develop and access the Japanese market, and others in Northeast Asia, she added.
Between 2020 and now, Da Nang has spent over 4.1 billion VND (175,102 USD) to assist 23 innovative startups. To date, it counts 147 projects and over 50 start-ups of this kind formed through incubation and support programmes./.