Society Embassy: two Vietnamese arrested in Spain for alleged sexual assault Police on the Spanish island of Mallorca on June 25 said they had arrested two Vietnamese citizens accused of raping a 17-year-old girl and privacy violation, according to the Vietnamese Embassy in Spain.

Society First Vietnamese language course for Venezuelans concludes A fundamental Vietnamese language course for Venezuelan people closed at a ceremony held by the Vietnamese Embassy in the country on June 30.

Society Traffic accidents decline in five months Statistics reveal that traffic accidents have dropped in all three criteria of incidents, fatalities and injuries in the first five months of 2022.

Society Vietnam backs UN’s efforts to improve road traffic safety Vietnam has reaffirmed its support and contributions to the UN's efforts to improve road traffic safety at a UN General Assembly session being held on June 30 and July 1.