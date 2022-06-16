Da Nang stroke centre awarded platinum status
A health check-up room at the Da Nang General Hospital. (Photo: VNA)
Director of the hospital Le Duc Nhan said the awards resulted from the endless endeavour of doctors, nurses and staff of the centre in applying procedures and rescuing patients in the critical condition.
Deputy head of the stroke unit doctor Duong Quang Hai said the awards recognised that people with stroke had been given rapid treatment and cared for in an emergency at the hospital.
Hai said 75 percent of stroke patients were treated with door-to-recanalisation therapy within 60 minutes, while more than 80 percent of all stroke patients undergoing dysphagia had been screened and ischaemic stroke patients discharged with antiplatelets of atrial fibrillation and anticoagulants.
The unit had practised 'the golden period' for saving the life of stroke emergency patients at 8 percent in the standard of between 5 and 15 percent, he said.
More than 4,000 stroke patients are taken to the 100-bed unit annually, and most of them are given active treatment and interventions within 40 minutes.
The unit also promotes communication and exchange with SOS groups via social networks such as Zalo, Viber, and Facebook to speed up the time of rescuing patients.
In 2020, the unit was granted the 'golden status' from the WSO for its efforts to save the lives of stroke patients.
The Da Nang general hospital also assigned the first 200-bed cardiology centre to provide cardiovascular examinations, treatment and surgeries for patients in the city and the central and Central Highland provinces.
A report from the city's health department showed that around 450 people out of 1,000 participating in a survey had high blood pressure, while 52 per cent of people were found to have hypertension with health checks at local health centres.
The city had launched the 'Know Your Number' campaign, which aims to address the high rates of undiagnosed hypertension in adult men and women in the over 40 age group./.