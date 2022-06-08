The highlight of the festival will be a series of events entitled "Take me to the Sun”, the event’s organising board said at a press conference on June 6.



It will feature three main themes, namely Enjoy Da Nang Festival & Music, Enjoy Da Nang Beach and Enjoy Da Nang Delicacies.



Da Nang said after more than two years of being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the city has issued a series of policies to support the tourism industry. The guidelines will serve to assist enterprises to resume operations, enhance service quality, and improve infrastructure.



Tourism enterprises, including Sun Group, have invested in new products to increase the attraction of Da Nang destinations such as the 450m long mountain train at Sun World Ba Na Hill tourist area.



He said the festival will help restore the local tourism industry in the coming time while affirming the city’s position as one of Asia’s leading destinations./.

VNA