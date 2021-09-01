Da Nang supports foreigners facing difficulties due to COVID-19
Many foreigners in Da Nang who have met difficulties in buying food and necessities as well as getting medical examination and treatment have been promptly supported via the central city's hotline.
Cao Dinh Hai - Chairman of the People's Committee of Nai Hien Dong ward, Son Tra district, presents food to a foreigner in the area. (Photo: tuoitreonline)Da Nang (VNA) - Many foreigners in Da Nang who have met difficulties in buying food and necessities as well as getting medical examination and treatment have been promptly supported via the central city's hotline.
Da Nang's Department of Foreign Affairs has announced a hotline to provide support for foreigners as the city continue its lockdown.
So far the hotline has received about 180 calls requesting support from foreigners. Most of them are about buying food, transportation to get vaccinated, making medical examination appointments and buying necessities.
The majority of foreigners are experts working in industrial zones and mainly concentrated in the two districts of Son Tra and Ngu Hanh Son.
After receiving requests, the department immediately provided necessary support such as transportation and registration for vaccination. Food and other necessities are bought and delivered to their homes.
In the past few days, a number of foreigners said they have no money to buy foodstuff and asked for help, said the department's deputy director Nguyen Thuy Anh, adding that it will coordinate with local authorities to verify the information and bring food to them./.