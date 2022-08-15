Da Nang takes lead in Digital Transformation Index in 2021
The central city of Da Nang topped the Digital Transformation Index (DTI) rankings for 2021, according to the Ministry of Information and Communications.
VNA
You should also see
InfographicVietnamese economy in first 7 months of 2022
Vietnam’s socio-economy continued to recover in various fields in the first seven months of 2022. Export turnover was estimated to reach 216.35 billion USD, up 16.1%.
See more
InfographicFive Vietnamese universities named in THE Asia rankings 2022
Five Vietnamese universities have been named in the Times Higher Education's Asia University Rankings 2022, including three in Ho Chi Minh City and two in Hanoi.
InfographicMilestones of Vietnam’s revolutionary press
Ninety-six years ago on June 21, 1925, the first issue of Thanh nien (Young people) newspaper representing the voice of Vietnamese Revolutionary Youth League founded by President Ho Chi Minh was published, marking the birth of Vietnam’s revolutionary press as the country remained under the yoke of French colonial rule.
InfographicOrdinary passports issued online from June 1
The Ministry of Public Security officially issued ordinary passports without electronic chips online for Vietnamese citizens from June 1, 2022.
InfographicPublic administration reform index 2021: Ministry of Justice claims top spot
The Ministry of Justice claims the top spot in the Public administration reform index 2021.
InfographicSIPAS 2021: Quang Ninh tops ranking for three consecutive years
SIPAS (short for Satisfaction Index of Public Administration Services) aims to assess the quality of public services delivered by State administrative agencies. The index is made with five basic factors, including access to services, administrative procedures, public servants, service results, and receiving and handling of feedback.