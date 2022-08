Society Infographic Five Vietnamese universities named in THE Asia rankings 2022 Five Vietnamese universities have been named in the Times Higher Education's Asia University Rankings 2022, including three in Ho Chi Minh City and two in Hanoi.

Society Infographic Milestones of Vietnam’s revolutionary press Ninety-six years ago on June 21, 1925, the first issue of Thanh nien (Young people) newspaper representing the voice of Vietnamese Revolutionary Youth League founded by President Ho Chi Minh was published, marking the birth of Vietnam’s revolutionary press as the country remained under the yoke of French colonial rule.

Society Infographic Ordinary passports issued online from June 1 The Ministry of Public Security officially issued ordinary passports without electronic chips online for Vietnamese citizens from June 1, 2022.