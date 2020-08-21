Da Nang Information Technology Park aims to become the 'central Vietnam Silicon Valley' in the northwest region of the city. (Source: internet)



Da Nang (VNS/VNA) - The CMC Corporation, the second largest Information and Communications (ICT) group in Vietnam, has proposed a strategic development plan for a creative space and a digital hub in the central city of Da Nang.

CMC said the creative space will help turn Vietnam into a digital hub in the Asia-Pacific region with estimated investment of 12 trillion VND (522 million USD).

It said the Da Nang-based CMC Creative Space will help the city become an internet and data exchange site in the Asia-Pacific region, and a destination for the 2,500km Cross Vietnam Cable System that will run through 19 provinces and cities including Lang Son, Hanoi, Da Nang, HCM City and Tay Ninh.

CMC said Da Nang will act as a data centre and software and internet exchange in the 500 billion VND (21.7 million USD) trans-Vietnam cable system that will connect Vietnam and ASEAN through the Greater Mekong Sub-region-Internet Exchange.

Da Nang has also agreed to put forward 651 billion VND (28.3 million USD) for upgrading the Da Nang Bio-technology Centre and turn it into the South-central regional R&D Bio-Technology Centre./.