Business Sea grape cultivation thrives in coastal provinces Sea grape cultivation has become a route to prosperity for many people in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa due to increased demand for the product in Vietnam and overseas.

Business HDBank profit up 67.8% in Q1, income from services doubles The Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank (HDBank – ticker symbol: HDB) said its estimated consolidated pre-tax profit for the first quarter tops 2 trillion VND (86.1 million USD), an increase of 67.8 percent year-on-year.

Business MoIT proposes 35 percent cap on foreign investment in petrol market The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has proposed a 35 percent cap on foreign investment in local oil and petrol businesses, but said it was open to scrapping the regulation.