Da Nang to host golf tourism festival
Part of BRG Da Nang Golf Resort (Source: VNA)Da Nang (VNA) – The central coastal city of Da Nang will hold an international golf tourism festival from August 28 with the BRG Open Golf Championship Da Nang 2022 being its highlight, according to Director of the municipal Department of Tourism Truong Thi Hong Hanh.
The BRG Open Golf Championship Da Nang 2022 is part of the Asian Development Tour – ADT system. The city will host the championship for three consecutive years.
The tournament expects to welcome 144 professional golfers from Vietnam and various countries. The final round will see the competition of 50 players who vie for total rewards of 75,000 USD.
At the same time, the festival also comprises an international conference on golf tourism development, golf exploring and experiencing, culinary and charity activities, said the official.
Director of the municipal Department of Tourism Truong Thi Hong Hanh provides information about the golf tourism festival and the BRG Open Golf Championship Da Nang 2022 at a press briefing on July 27. (Photo: VNA)The event is expected to be a boost to golf tourism development in Vietnam, proving that Vietnam deserves to be voted as "Asia's Most Attractive Golf Destination" and "World's Most Attractive Golf Destination,” said Hanh.
According to Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Tran Phuoc Son, head of the festival organising board, Da Nang is popular for its beautiful beaches and high-end golf courses designed by the likes of Jack Nicklaus and Greg Norman.
Son said he hoped the festival will help promote the image of the people, nature and landscapes of Vietnam, contributing to attracting more golf lovers to the country and Da Nang in particular./.