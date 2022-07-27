Videos Veterans build private war museum Kim Chinh Museum in Kim Chinh commune, Kim Son district, in Ninh Binh province is home to thousands of war artifacts collected by veteran Nguyen Van Tu and his comrades over the course of nearly 20 years.

Culture - Sports Traces of royal path found during excavation at Ho Dynasty Citadel A citadel from the Ho Dynasty, located in Vinh Loc district of Thanh Hoa province, was listed as a World Cultural Heritage site by UNESCO in 2011 due to its huge stone walls, which are a unique architectural construction in Vietnam and neighbouring countries.

Culture - Sports Hue Hip-hop Festival 2022 promotes city’s image The Hue Hip-hop Festival 2022 was held in Hue on July 23 and 24 and is expected to have contributed to its title as Vietnam’s “festival city” while simultaneously promoting its cultural and tourism potential to attract more visitors from both home and abroad.

Culture - Sports Spreading the beauty of ancient Vietnamese costumes With the rapid pace of fashion trends, antique Vietnamese costumes may well have been on the verge of oblivion. To preserve and spread their traditional beauty, however, a number of organisations and individuals in Ninh Binh province have held a series of photo tours to bring antique Vietnamese costumes closer to the public.