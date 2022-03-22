Illustrative image. (Photo: baovanhoa.vn)

Da Nang (VNA) – The central city of Da Nang will hold a hot air balloon festival on March 27 as part of an event to celebrate the resumption of international tourism activities, including welcoming the first international flight to the city.



The first flight from Singapore and another from Bangkok will land at Da Nang International Airport on the same day.



The festival will showcase 17 colourful hot air balloons in several sizes which will fly over the APEC Sculpture Garden located on Bach Dang Street.



Miss World Vietnam 2019 Luong Thuy Linh, Miss Tourism Danang 2022, the first and second runners-up of the pageant; travel blogger Son Doan, Tiktokers Long Chun and Long Be will join exchanges with visitors, take photos and make video clips to promote Da Nang tourism.



The event, to be organised by the Danang International Terminal Investment and Operation Joint Stock Company (AHT) and the municipal Department of Tourism, will be broadcast live on Danang FantastiCity fanpage.



Tran Phuoc Son, vice chairman of municipal People’s Committee, said more than 70 percent of accommodation establishments, tourist attractions, and transport firms have resumed operation.



Over the past time, the city has paid attention to upgrading and forming new products such as investing in inland waterways, the commissioning of the operation of the Da Nang - Ly Son waterway, the piloting the exploitation of night entertainment on My An beach, and the implementation of Bach Dang - Nguyen Van Troi bridge - Tran Hung Dao pedestrian street project, he said.

City leaders have committed to remove obstacles to restore tourism activities in the new normal condition in line with Government's policy on safe and flexible adaptation and effective control over the COVID-19 pandemic./.