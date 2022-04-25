Illustrative image (Photo: http://baovanhoa.vn/)

Da Nang (VNA) – The 6th VNG Ironman 70.3 Vietnam triathlon will take place in the central city of Da Nang on May 5-8 after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The event will be one of the largest triathlon tournaments in the region, marking the resumption of sporting events in the context that Vietnam is gradually restoring post-pandemic activities.



It is expected to attract the participation of more than 2,500 domestic and foreign athletes who will compete in 1.9km swimming, 90km cycling and 21.1km running.



Vice Director of the municipal Department of Culture and Sports Nguyen Trong Thao said he hopes that athletes will have an interesting experience in Da Nang.



VNG Ironman 70.3 Vietnam 2022 will reserve 70 slots for attending the 2022 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship in the US in October this year, including 25 "Women For Tri" slots to encourage female athletes to join./.