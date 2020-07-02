Society Institute for development of circular economy set up in HCM City The Vietnam National University, HCM City held a ceremony on July 2 to announce the establishment of the Institute for Circular Economy Development (ICED) - the first of its kind in the country.

Society More than 1,000 AO victims in Dong Nai receive free health checks Over 1,000 victims of Agent Orange (AO)/dioxin in the southern province of Dong Nai received free health checks and consultations from July 1 to 2, at a total cost of over 1 billion VND (43,458 USD).