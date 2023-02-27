Man Thai beach in Da Nang (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – The central city of Da Nang’s Tourism Department has issued a plan to launch a tourism stimulus programme for this year.



Themed “Enjoy Da Nang now”, the programme will treat holidaymakers with sea and resort tourism services, entertainment, food tasting and shopping experiences.



The city will offer about 10,000 free vouchers at local destinations, as well as launch the "Happy hour" programme to offer discounts and promotions at eateries, spa and massage parlors, and shopping outlets.



All local hospitality providers are eligible to join in the programme which will focus on key markets such as the Republic of Korea (RoK), Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, China and domestic markets like Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, the eastern and southwestern provinces, and the northern provinces.



According to the department, a number of large-scale events will be held from March to December such as Quan The Am and hiphop festivals, Radikal Forze Jam, and the opening of the 2023 Da Nang beach tourism season. The Vietnamese University Games (VUG) will also open during the event, as will the National Beach Handball Championship, the IRONMAN 70.3 Vietnam, SPRINT and IRONKIDS 2023 competitions, the Vibe Half Marathon 2023, the Da Nang Asian Film Festival 2023, the Da Nang International Yoga Festival 2023, and finally the Vietnam - Japan and Vietnam – RoK cultural exchanges.



Night-time entertainment activities are also planned, such as Dragon Bridge's fire and water shows every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, cruises on the Han River on tourist boats, and night markets to serve tourists.



Cultural and festival activities on both sides of the Han River include street music and dance shows, Bai Choi singing, performances featuring traditional Vietnamese musical instruments, traditional folk dances, dance competitions, flash mobs, music bands and contemporary dancing.



Major tourist attractions such as Sunworld Ba Na Hills, Than Tai mountain and Mikazuki Resort and Spa will offer various discounts to attract visitors during the holidays./.