The Golden Bridge at Ba Na Hills resort in Da Nang city (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The 10 most popular destinations for Vietnamese tourists in the 2019 summer were recently revealed by Agoda, one of the world’s fastest growing online travel booking platforms, said the Vietnam National Tourism Administration.

The central city of Da Nang topped the list, following by Bangkok capital city of Thailand.

Nha Trang city of the central coastal province of Khanh Hoa came third, followed by Hoi An ancient city of the central Quang Nam province.

At the fifth place was Singapore, while Da Lat city in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong occupied the sixth spot.

Phu Quoc island stood at the seventh place, and Kuala Lumpur of Malaysia was eighth.

Binh Dinh province’s Quy Nhon city was rated ninth, and at the 10th spot was Paris (France), which is the sole European destination that made the list.

Meanwhile, Vietnam is also named among the top 10 places favoured by visitors from the Republic of Korea, Thailand, Japan and Singapore.

Close to 8.5 million foreigners visited Vietnam in the first half of this year, a rise of 7.5 percent year on year, reported the General Statistics Office (GSO) on June 28.

Visitors coming by roads surged by 24.9 percent and those arriving by air rose by 4.5 percent.

The tourism sector has set a target of welcoming 18 million foreign visitors and serving 85 million local visitors this year. -VNA