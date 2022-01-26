Business Infographic GRDP growths of five centrally-run cities over years Among the five centrally-run cities, the northern port city of Hai Phong took the lead in the gross regional domestic product growth in 2021, registering a rise of 12.38 percent.

Business Infographic Agro-forestry-fishery exports set new record of 48.6 billion USD Despite difficulties due to weather, natural disasters and epidemics, agro-forestry-fishery exports set new record of 48.6 billion USD in 2021, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.