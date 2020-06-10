Destinations Fansipan mountain - The season of Verveine flowers Visitors to Fansipan mountain in Sapa misty town in the northern province of Lao Cai this season will have a chance to witness a valley of stunning purple of Verveine flowers.

Travel Bloomberg: Vietnam breaks out of COVID-19 tourist trap Vietnam is pulling ahead in the race to reopen Southeast Asia to city-hoppers and sunseekers, an article of US magazine Bloomberg has written.

Travel Domestic tourism rebounding Vietnam’s tourism sector is taking positive steps to recover now that COVID-19 has been largely brought under control in the country. The sector not only launches promotional campaigns to stimulate demand, but also reaches consensus with the government, management agencies, and the tourism business community to together build a safe, attractive, and friendly destination.

Travel Hanoi, HCM City among most popular travel destinations in Asia The US-based magazine Reader’s Digest recently named Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, the two largest cities in Vietnam, among the most popular travel destinations in Asia.