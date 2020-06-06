A trip to Da Nang was the first thing Lan Anh wanted to look at after COVID-19 was brought under control. She was surprised by the range of promotional packages on accommodation, transport, and sight-seeing tours. The Ngu Hanh Son National Relic Site, for instance, is now offering free entry to tourists.

Besides Ngu Hanh Son National Relic Site, three famous museums in the central city - the Da Nang Museum, the Cham Museum, and the Fine Arts Museum - are also offering free entry to tourists until the end of August. They are also enhancing marketing on their websites and social media, while improving service quality to attract more visitors.

Many sales and promotional packages are now available at other famous tourism destinations, such as Than Tai mineral springs and Ba Na Hills, bringing in more tourists to the city.

With the “Da Nang Thank You 2020” program now underway, tourist destinations are welcoming visitors once more and hope to contribute to the city reaching its target of welcoming 2.4 million tourists by the end of this year./.

