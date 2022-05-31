Da Nang: trade-business-investment activities in full swing this June
The central city of Da Nang will hold a series of economic, trade, and investment events in June, most importantly the Da Nang investment forum on June 26, said Ho Ky Minh, Vice Chairman of the municipal People Committee at a press conference on May 31.
According to Minh, the forum will introduce the city’s potential, advantages and investment opportunities to attract capital in Vietnam and abroad, particularly foreign direct investment. This is also a chance for local authorities to listen to opinions of businesses and investors to improve the local business and investment climate.
On the sidelines, an exhibition on Da Nang’s planning until 2030, inauguration ceremonies of key projects, and field trips to many high-tech sites are scheduled to take place.
Meanwhile, from June 4 to 9, the city will host the 16th Asian route development forum (Routes Asia 2022), the largest and biggest event to promote and connect flight networks in the Asia-Pacific region. The event is expected to draw about 450 delegates from 200 international aviation agencies and organisations from Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and North America.
Also in the summer month, Da Nang will kick off the construction of many major projects such the Long Thanh plastic plant, the Nesta Da Nang centre, and the Dana Logistics.
Minh said after five months of 2022, local business, investment, commerce, tourism, culture, and sport activities have resumed in the normal condition.
The June events are expected to create a driving force for the city to bounce back and grow, he stressed./.