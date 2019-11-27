Society Bodies of Essex lorry victims brought home The bodies of 16 out of the 39 victims found dead in a refrigerated lorry in Essex, the UK, have arrived at Noi Bai international airport, Hanoi, on November 27 morning.

Society Hanoi hosts 16th International Mathematics and Science Olympiad The 16th International Mathematics and Science Olympiad (IMSO) is taking place in Hanoi from November 26 to December 1.

Society Vietnamese scientist honoured with Japan int’l award Scientist Mai Thi Ngan from Vietnam’s National University of Agriculture was presented with the Japan International Award for Young Agricultural Researchers at a ceremony in Ibaraki prefecture on November 26.

Society New centre to be set up in Hanoi to promote Japan’s Kyushu region A centre to promote the Kyushu region of Japan is scheduled to be established in Hanoi in early 2020 under an agreement signed in Hanoi on November 25.