The Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang plans to breed brackish water shrimp species in more than 51,000ha of ponds next year, the same as this year.

Officials from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City expressed their resolve to implement the Government's first resolution in 2021, adding that they pay great attention to urban planning and development in their cities.

Vietnam boasts huge potential to increase shipments to Mexico, Peru and Chile – the three Latin American nations having high tariff-reduction commitments under the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

Vietnam moved up four grades to become the second largest exporter to the US in 2020, with its export turnover to the country surging 24.5 percent to an estimated 76.4 billion USD.