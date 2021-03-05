Environment Mekong Delta intensifies measures to prevent forest fires Authorities in the Mekong Delta have stepped up measures to prevent forest fires as the region enters the peak dry season.

Environment More efforts made to make life greener It goes without saying that protecting the environment is protecting our home. Therefore, in recent years, many people have taken specific and practical action to contribute to creating more green in the world.

Environment Tour guides form team to save coral off coast of Binh Thuan During a dive on a small island off the coast of Binh Thuan province, Nguyen Van Gioi and other tour guides were able to see hundreds of poisonous crown-of-thorns starfish, which are coral predators.

Environment Ha Giang forest rangers work to preserve Tonkin snub-nosed monkeys Forest rangers in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang have been making efforts to preserve the Tonkin snub-nosed monkey (Rhinopithecus avunculus), one of the rarest primates in the world.