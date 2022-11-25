At the reception (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – Da Nang is looking towards building itself into a financial hub in the central region and a duty-free zone, Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Quang told US Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Susan Burns during a reception on November 25.



Quang said US investors and firms have expressed their interest in the project, adding that they highly value the city’s business environment. In particular, there is a US aerospace component manufacturing plant in the city.



The US also has projects to assist Da Nang in culture and education, he said.



He asked the Consul General to help promote ties between central provinces and the US, including connecting US firms with Da Nang.

Burns, for her part, affirmed that Da Nang plays an important role in advancing ties between Vietnam and the US.



As the US focuses on trade and investment in Vietnam, its government wished to ensure supply chain sustainability and support for enterprises to do business in the country, including Da Nang – a destination favoured by US firms, she said.



In the coming time, the US wants to cooperate with Vietnam in a wide range of areas, including renewable energy and environmental protection, according to Burns./.