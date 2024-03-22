Chairman of the People's Committee of Da Nang city Le Trung Chinh (R) and Politburo member of the French Communist Party Jérémy Bacchi. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) - Chairman of the People's Committee of Da Nang city Le Trung Chinh hosted a reception on March 22 for Jérémy Bacchi, Politburo member of the French Communist Party, Senator for the Bouche de Rhone department and Secretary of its Party Committee, expressing commitment to supporting French firms and ensuring tourist safety.

Briefing his guest on the central city’s development, Chinh highlighted the city's role as a nucleus of growth in the central key economic region, with strengths in seafood, apparel, footwear, mechanical engineering, construction materials and handicrafts. Particularly, Da Nang is prioritising information technology as a leading sector and aiming for a service-oriented economy with strong industry and agriculture.

According to him, Da Nang has formed cooperative relationships with 48 localities from 22 countries and territories. The city has been honoured with the Vietnam Smart City Award and numerous other accolades. He also noted successful projects funded by the Nord-Pas-de-Calais Regional Council, totaling over 10 billion VND (416,000 USD) over the past 14 years of collaboration.

Chinh wished that during his visit, Bacchi would act as a bridge for the French businesses and people to visit and explore investment opportunities in Da Nang while facilitating scholarship and overseas study opportunities for local students.

For his part, Jérémy Bacchi hoped that the relationship between the two countries and their localities will further prosper across various sectors, particularly in culture, economy and education. He also praised Da Nang for preserving, protecting and promoting the values of its museums, considering it essential to preserve cultural and historical values./.