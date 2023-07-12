Tourists in Ba Na Hill of Da Nang (Photo: baodanang.vn)

Da Nang (VNA) – The central city of Da Nang received more than 3.8 million visitors in the first six months of this year, tripling the figure recorded in the same period of 2022. This includes 960,000 foreigners, 16.6 times higher higher the same period last year.



Revenue from tourism activities reached 7.43 trillion VND (313.76 million USD), doubling the first half of 2022’s number.



Vice Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Committee Ngo Thi Kim Yen attributed the results to Da Nang’s successful hosting of many large-scale events.



The resumption of the Da Nang Firework Festival after a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19 pandemic helped the city attract a large number of visitors, she said.



Vice Director of the Da Nang Department of Tourism Tan Van Vuong said that the city will organise the Summer Festival - Wow Da Nang from July 28 to August 1 with 11 activities, including a music gala gathering many famous singers, and a paragliding performance along the beach.



Within the programme’s framework, a Vietnamese and international cuisine festival will be held from July 28 to August 1 with more than 50 booths introducing special dishes of different regions and countries, he said.





Nui Than Tai hot spring park is emerging as a new tourist destination of Da Nang (Photo: VNA)

Meanwhile, Vice Director of the city Department of Culture and Sports Nguyen Thi Hoi An said that in the time to come, the city will organise various cultural and art activities to draw tourists, including a light festival from July 12-23 at the western side of Rong (Dragon) Bridge.



At the same time, the city will renovate its tourism products and services to improve visitors’ experience, along with cultural exchange activities with other countries, including a Vietnam-Japan festival on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries (September 21, 1973-2023) from July 13-17.



On July 11, 2023, the Prime Minister signed to issue Decision No. 822/QD-TTg approving a planning for protecting, restoring and preserving Ngu Hanh Son national special landscape covering over 1.04 million sq.m in Ngu Hanh Son district, opening a new space for cultural and tourism development of Da Nang.



In the coming time, the city plans to continue to introduce new tourism products and further improve its tourism service quality, striving to clinch its position as a leading tourist destination in Asia./.

VNA