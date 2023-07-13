The above figure includes 960,000 foreigners, 16.6 times higher the same period last year. Meanwhile, revenue the city gained from tourism activities reached 314 million USD, doubling the first half of 2022’s number.

According to the Department of Tourism of Da Nang, the successful hosting of many large-scale events were attributed to the good results. Among others is the resumption of the Da Nang Firework Festival after a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The city will organize the Summer Festival - Wow Da Nang from July 28 to August 1 with 11 activities, including a music gala gathering many famous singers, and a paragliding performance along the beach.

Within the program’s framework, a Vietnamese and international cuisine festival will be held from July 28 to August 1 with more than 50 booths introducing special dishes of different regions and countries, he said.

In the coming time, the city plans to continue to introduce new tourism products and further improve its tourism service quality, striving to clinch its position as a leading tourist destination in Asia./.

VNA