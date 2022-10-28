Business Hanoi attracts almost 1 million international tourists in 10 months Hanoi has welcomed nearly 983,000 international tourist arrivals in the first 10 months, almost reaching the target of 1 - 1.2 million for the whole of this year, the municipal Tourism Department said on October 26.

Travel Infographic 10 must-do activities while exploring Ha Long Bay Visiting Ha Long Bay of Quang Ninh province is a must when travelling to Vietnam, according to The Travel site for travel tips. Ha Long Bay boasts spectacular landscapes with natural forest ecosystem and coastlines.

Travel Trang An complex boasts charming fall ambience Autumn comes and drowns the renowned Trang An landscape complex in Ninh Binh province in the hue of emerald green and serene glow.