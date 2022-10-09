Travel Infographic Vietnam welcomes 1.87 million foreign visitors in nine months Vietnam welcomed about 1.87 million international arrivals in the first nine months of this year, 16.4 times higher than the same period last year but much lower than that in the same time in 2019 before COVID-19 broke out, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Culture - Sports Project preserving French-style ancient villas in Hanoi Hanoi has a host of rich urban heritage sites, including the former French Quarter. Hoan Kiem District, in partnership with authorities from France’s Ile-de-France region, is conducting a project to conserve a French-era villa as part of efforts to conserve urban heritage.

Travel First foreign tourists arrive in Can Tho on five-star cruise ship Five-star cruise ship Mekong Princess docked at Ninh Kieu port in Can Tho on October 7, bringing New Zealand visitors to the Mekong Delta city for the first time.