Da Nang welcomes first visitors of the lunar New Year
Da Nang (VNA) - The central city of Da Nang welcomed the first 120 visitors of Tet (Lunar New Year) on Vietnam Airlines’ flight from Ho Chi Minh City on January 25 morning.
Representatives of the national flag carrier and the city's Tourism Department offered lucky gifts to all passengers.
According to the department, Vietnam Airlines and Jetstar Pacific operated 20 direct air routes with 250 flights per week connecting Da Nang and other destinations including 11 international sites.
In 2019, Vietnam Airlines had 26,500 safe flights to carry more than four million passengers through Da Nang International Airport.
Director of the city’s Tourism Department Truong Thi Hong Hanh said the city expects to welcome more than 160,000 tourist arrivals during this year’s Tet festival, up 25 percent year on year.
The city plans to host 9.8 million tourists in 2020. Last year, Da Nang accommodated 8.69 visitors, including 3.5 million foreigners, a year-on-year increase of 30.7 percent./.