Da Nang welcomes international tourists in three phases
After a hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the central city of Da Nang has opened its door to international tourists under a three-phase pilot road map.
Dragon Bridge spanning the Han River in Da Nang city (Photo: VNA)Da Nang (VNA) – After a hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the central city of Da Nang has opened its door to international tourists under a three-phase pilot road map.
In the first phase from this November, Da Nang, a large travel hub in the central region, is welcoming foreign visitors through package tours, charter flights, and international commercial flights to the designated areas and tourism service establishments in Phu Quoc city (Kien Giang province), Da Nang, and the provinces of Khanh Hoa, Quang Nam, and Quang Ninh.
In the second phase from January 2022, the city will expand the group of international tourists it is reopened to. They can also take part in tours of destinations in the five abovementioned localities.
It will completely reopen to international tourists in the third phase, whose beginning will depend on the pandemic situation and outcomes of the first two phases.
The municipal Department of Tourism said the reopening to international travellers aims to gradually recover the tourism industry and related sectors, helping guarantee social security and popularise Da Nang as a safe and attractive destination.
Foreign visitors to the city between November 2021 and February 2022 will be mainly overseas Vietnamese and from several key markets like the Republic of Korea and Japan, according to the department.
On November 17, a Vietnam Airlines flight from the Republic of Korea landed at Da Nang International Airport, carrying the first international visitors to Vietnam after a long period of pandemic-triggered suspension. After landing, they moved to Hoi An city of neighbouring Quang Nam province to spend their registered holiday there./.