Business Infographic Vietnamese investment abroad rises 35.1 percent in ten months Vietnam’s overseas investment totalled 646.03 million USD in the first ten months of 2021, up 35.1 percent year-on-year, data from the Ministry of Planning and Investment showed.

Business Vietnam Airlines among best brands in Vietnam for third straight year Vietnam Airlines is the only carrier in the Vietnam Best Brands Rankings 2021, standing at the second place, according to the list unveiled by the international research and data analytics firm YouGov.

Business Virtual Vietnam Foodexpo scheduled for early December The Virtual Vietnam Foodexpo 2021, the biggest and most comprehensive event of the country’s food industry, will take place from December 7 to 10, as part of an annual national trade promotion programme run by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Business ADB, PetroVietnam team up to promote green energy development in Vietnam The Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on November 18 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on establishing a strategic partnership for 2021 – 2024 to promote clean and renewable energy development, and help PetroVietnam achieve targets in green energy transition.