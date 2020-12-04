At the event (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – A webinar entitled “Invest in Da Nang 2020” calling for investment from the Republic of Korea (RoK) was recently held in the central city of Da Nang.

Chaired by Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Ho Ky Minh, the event was attended by the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) and businesses operating in the city. It was also accessible to RoK firms joining via the online platform.

The RoK is among the key markets that Da Nang is seeking for investment, especially as it boasts capacity and experience in high technology and information technology (IT). They are two spearhead economic sectors that the city is striving to bolster, Minh said.

The event was to improve investment climate and opportunities in Da Nang against the backdrop that investment inflow from the RoK is shifting to Southeast Asia because of COVID-19.

It also offered chances for leaders of the city to answer investors’ queries on policies and incentives, as well as garner suggestions in an endeavour to improve the business climate and attract more RoK investors.

Most of RoK firms spoke highly of investment process and administrative procedures in investment in Da Nang, said KOTRA Director in Da Nang Lee Sung-nyung.

He said that Da Nang is currently among the smartest and most advanced cities of Vietnam, with various advantages in tourism, services, hi-tech industry and IT, among others.

KOTRA will enhance activities to connect and support RoK business delegations to explore investment chances in Da Nang in the coming time, he affirmed.

As of November, the RoK had channeled more than 376 million USD into 233 projects in Da Nang, primarily in property, industrial production and services.

The central city is home to a total of 876 foreign investment projects worth 3.52 billion USD as of mid-November.

Despite the adverse impact of COVID-19, Da Nang successfully held three online investment promotions targeting the markets of Europe, the US, Taiwan (China) and Japan./.