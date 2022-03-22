Under the “Enjoy Da Nang” programme, which is being held from April 1 to May 31 and July 1 to August 15, a kaleidoscope of promotional tourism products will be provided to visitors, including flights and five-star hotel packages from only 1.99 million VND (87 USD) for a three-day, two-night stay, and a healthcare combo at Tan Tai Mountain and Da Nang Mikazuki Resort and Spa at only 1.4 million VND (61 USD) per night.



Thousands of airfare, cuisine, and shopping promotions will also be available at an online tourism fair on April 14 and May 15.



Visitors can enjoy free entry to renowned cultural and historic sites such as Ngu Hanh Son (Marble Mountain), the Museum of Cham Sculpture, the Da Nnag Museum, and the Hoang Sa Exhibition House./.

VNA