At the event (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – A workshop was held in the central city of Da Nang on December 3 to look for ways to boost waste-free tourism in the region.

Deputy Director of the Centre for Adaptive Capacity Building Research Nguyen Thi Thuy Nga said the event gathers hospitality providers in and outside the city to share successful practices in waste reduction and environment protection, thus reducing the discharge of wastes into the environment.

Participants discussed effective waste treatment models via reports on plastic waste management in Vietnam, organic garbage and clean vegetables, waste-free tourism toward Hoi An green destination in Quang Nam.

On the occasion, recycled products made by domestic firms are also put on display, contributing to reducing waste pollution and mitigating climate change impact.

Participants also had a chance to visit The Field restaurant in Hoi An where waste recycling models are being adopted, giving them an insight into a waste-free business model towards building a circular economy in Vietnam./.