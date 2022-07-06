At the hand-over cermony (Photo: Danang.gov.vn)

Vientiane (VNA) - Representatives of the Lao and Vietnamese governments have officially handed over Laos - Vietnam Friendship Secondary School to the administration of Lamam district in southern Xekong province of Laos, according to the Vientiane Times.



In an article published on July 6, the Vientiane Times reported that the 10-billion-VND (nearly 428,000 USD) school project was funded by the administration and people of the central city of Da Nang.

The two-storey school has seven classrooms fully equipped with educational equipment and materials, an office for teachers, and 10 toilets, it said.



The new school will provide a good educational environment, helping Laos not only promote educational reform but also improve the quality of human resources, importantly contributing to strengthening the traditional relations, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Laos and Vietnam.



According to the Vientiane Times, in 2016, the authorities of Xekong and Da Nang signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in projects related to economic development, education-training, agriculture, transport and human resource development in the 2018-2022 period.



Cooperation between the two localities has contributed to celebrating the Laos - Vietnam Year of Friendship and Solidarity 2022, the 60th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations and 45 years of the signing of the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation between the two countries.



The newspaper said the cooperative relationship between Laos and Vietnam covers all fields, especially in education and human resources development.

Over the past 10 years, more than 50,000 Lao citizens have studied in universities or short-term training courses in Vietnam, significantly contributing to Laos’s development process, it noted./.