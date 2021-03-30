Da Nang’s adjusted planning draws investors’ interest
A corner of Da Nang city (Photo: VNA)
Da Nang (VNA) – Eleven large corporations have registered to study investment in areas under Da Nang’s newly-adjusted planning just after the central city announced information on its adjusted planning by 2030 with vision until 2045 at a ceremony on March 29.
Chairman of Imex Pan Pacific (IPP) Group Johnathan Hanh Nguyen said that his corporation has a plan to pour more than 8 billion USD in numerous projects in the city, with the highlight being a regional financial centre in Son Tra district.
Nguyen said IPP has nurtured an ambition to build a financial centre in Vietnam since 2016, and with the city’s planning, the group now has a chance to make its dream come true.
He said in the past five years, his firm has made meticulous preparation for construction of such centre, including finance, human resources, and connection with financial powers in the world.
Other investors like Phat Dat Real Estate Development Corporation, and Sun Group expressed their interest in building free duty areas, urban areas, and golf courses in Hoa Tien and Hoa Chau districts, and Suon Doi urban area.
However, they said they were worried about sudden surge in land prices following the announcement of the planning adjustments, as well as challenges in compensation and site clearance.
Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Le Trung Chinh pledged to create the best possible conditions for investors, saying he has ordered the Department of Construction to join hands with competent departments to pen specific investment criteria for each area.
“I guaranteed that investment attraction will be carried out in a transparent and public manner, with local residents’ interest being the top priority”, he added./.