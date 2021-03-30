Business Southern provinces to expand industrial parks Provinces in the southern region plan to expand industrial parks (IPs) and continue improving the business climate to lure foreign investment following the containment of the third COVID-19 outbreak.

Business State budget revenue up slightly in Q1 The State budget revenue in the first quarter totalled 403.7 trillion VND (about 17.5 billion USD), equivalent to 30.1 percent of this year’s target and up 0.3 percent from a year earlier, the Ministry of Finance (MoF) said on March 29.

Business Vietnam’s dental chain operator receives 24 mln USD from Singapore fund Kim Dental, HCM City-based dental service provider, has been named in the ABC World Asia Impact Report 2020 – “Journey to Impact in Asia” – in recognition for its effort in increasing access to oral healthcare services and reducing the risks of oral and non-communicable diseases in Vietnam.

Business HCM City firms in price programme seek to improve competitiveness Businesses in the Ho Chi Minh City price stabilisation programme have been encouraged to become more innovative in the face of tougher competition, experts have said.