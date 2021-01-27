Business First batch of Vietnamese rice exported to UK under UKVFTA The first 60 tonnes of jasmin rice shipped to the UK under the UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA) hit the shelves in London on January 26.

Business Reference exchange rate up 2 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,144 VND per USD on January 27, up 2 VND from the previous day.

Business Progresses seen in Vietnam management of national foreign debts: workshop Vietnam has recorded significant achievements in managing national foreign debts over the past three decades, said an official at a workshop on the issue held in Hanoi on January 26.

Business Shipping industry needs State support to develop: ministry The domestic shipping industry needs support from the State to develop Vietnam’s fleet of cargo ships, according to the Ministry of Transport.