Da Nang (VNA) – An ambulance journey supervision and management utility has been launched on DanaMap or Danang Smart City app in the central city of Da Nang.

The utility allows the municipal Emergency Centre, the Health Department and residents to monitor the operation of ambulances, said Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Information and Communications Tran Ngoc Thach.

Trung Nam company, producer of tablets under the programme “Waves and computers for children”, funded the installation of tablets on ambulances.

The department is also studying the launch of videos showing remote check-ups for patients on ambulances and a database of patients to help doctors check their disease history.

Following the pilot period from August 5 to September 15, nearly 2,500 ambulances have been up on the app.

Thach said in the near future, the department will work closely with the city’s fire-fighting police and Da Nang Urban Environment JSC to monitor the operation of fire engines and garbage trucks in the city on the app./.