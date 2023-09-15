The Da Nang Museum stands as a testament to the city’s rich heritage, displaying artifacts and historical documents from the country’s national resistance wars.

With its vivid portrayal of Da Nang’s formation, development, residential community, and maritime culture, the museum has become a popular spot for visitors to the city.

Another captivating spots in Da Nang are Son Tra Peninsula and Linh Ung Pagoda, which enthral visitors with their natural beauty and breathtaking views.

Da Nang boasts a coastline of 90 kilometres, dotted with dozens of beaches, including the stunning My Khe Beach.

The city has been recognised as the best place to live in Vietnam by the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism.

It was also named one of the top 10 holiday destinations in Asia by the esteemed online tourism magazine Smart Travel Asia, and one of the top 10 emerging destinations by the global online accommodation reservation provider Agoda, in 2013./.

VNA